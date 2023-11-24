A video of Rishi Sunak attempting to use a hammer has become a viral meme on social media.

The prime minister visited a jewellery business operating in the Sunny Bank Mills complex in Farsley, Leeds.

After enjoying a cup of tea and speaking to business owners in the main gallery, he then took up a hammer to fashion some metal at the Emma White jewellery studio.

“It’s really exciting what’s happening in Leeds,” he said, adding “we’re big backers of Leeds” and that can be seen by the ” investment that’s gone into transport infrastructure”.

In 2021, it was announced that the eastern leg of HS2 to Leeds had been scrapped and a full high-speed east-west line linking Manchester to Leeds will no longer be built.

So not really hitting the nail on the head with that one, Rishi.

Crikey. He’s lucky that hedge funds saved him from the workplace. pic.twitter.com/xRXGmUxVQD — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 24, 2023

Tell me you've never seen a hammer before without telling me you've never seen a hammer before.pic.twitter.com/4hYMVyGiR7 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 24, 2023

Just a totally normal way for a human being to use a hammer pic.twitter.com/gD1PXHR4Er — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 24, 2023

