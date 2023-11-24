A video of Rishi Sunak attempting to use a hammer has become a viral meme on social media.
The prime minister visited a jewellery business operating in the Sunny Bank Mills complex in Farsley, Leeds.
After enjoying a cup of tea and speaking to business owners in the main gallery, he then took up a hammer to fashion some metal at the Emma White jewellery studio.
“It’s really exciting what’s happening in Leeds,” he said, adding “we’re big backers of Leeds” and that can be seen by the ” investment that’s gone into transport infrastructure”.
In 2021, it was announced that the eastern leg of HS2 to Leeds had been scrapped and a full high-speed east-west line linking Manchester to Leeds will no longer be built.
So not really hitting the nail on the head with that one, Rishi.
