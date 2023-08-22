Rishi Sunak has been urged to sack some of the more controversial 2019 intake of MPs in the upcoming reshuffle.

The prime minister is expected to make changes to his Cabinet at the start of September, with rumours of Suella Braverman being moved on after a disastrous small boats week making the rounds.

Other MPs that could be in the firing line include Lee Anderson, who was made deputy chairman of the Conservative Party in February.

He has since courted controversy on a number of occasions by telling asylum seekers to “f*** off back to France” if they don’t like the legionella-hit barges and branded the BBC a “safe haven for perverts” in response to the Huw Edwards case.

Sunak has been urged to move Anderson on in his next reshuffle.

Speaking to the i newspaper, one MP said he has a golden opportunity to reshape the top of the party for electoral success.

“Tories don’t get elected on touchy-feely stuff, they get elected on competence.

“We are not showing the competence, we are not showing the vision.

“He has got to start promoting competence. You can’t be having a government made up of fashion statements.”

The MP called for “Red Wall dickheads” such as deputy chairman Lee Anderson who are “playing to the Farage wing of the party” to lose their jobs – not least to give them a chance to focus on trying to keep their own seats.

A party grandee added: “Modern prime ministers seem to want to surround themselves with people who are loyal to them, or who they know, but we need the broadest possible church. We want people who can communicate, because it is all about looking outwards now.

“People do not care for Starmer, they want to find reasons to vote for Rishi. He has got room in the autumn: reinvention while in government is perfectly possibly, and there is no reason why we can’t do it again. As always, we have less time than we realise – but 15 months to the election is a long time in politics.” Ministers need to be able to persuade voters the country is not “broken”, the MP warned.

