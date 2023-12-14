As Labour’s price hardens to just 1/10 to win the next General Election, the shortest Keir Starmer’s party have been since 2019, the likelihood of a vote of no confidence against Rishi Sunak has peaked interest at 7/4.
The PM is facing a number of challenges in the Commons at the moment and William Hill’s latest odds suggest things could come to a head for the Tory leader. On December 1st, when the vote of no confidence betting opened, Sunak was 11/4 to face a confidence motion, but that’s now just 7/4.
William Hill also make it 9/4 for Sunak to not be leading the Tories at the next General Election, with Kemi Badenoch top of the pecking order of potential party leaders at 3/1. Having returned from the I’m A Celeb jungle on Wednesday, Nigel Farage is 20/1 to be lined up as Sunak’s replacement.
Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “The next General Election is only swinging one way as things stand. Labour have been a short price for a while, and continued interest in Keir Starmer’s party winning the most seats is now down to a historically low price of just 1/10, suggesting there’s a 90 per cent chance they will come out on top when the UK goes to the polls.
“Rishi Sunak has a ship to steady and we’ve seen plenty of interest in our vote of no confidence betting since the market opened. Priced up at 11/4 on December 1st, that was quickly snapped up and Sunak is now just 7/4 to face a vote of no confidence.”
Rishi Sunak Confidence Vote before Next General Election?
|No
|4/9
|Yes
|7/4
Rishi Sunak to be Conservative Leader at the Next General Election?
|Yes
|1/3
|No
|9/4
Next Permanent Leader of the Conservative Party After Rishi Sunak
|Kemi Badenoch
|3/1
|Penny Mordaunt
|9/2
|Suella Braverman
|5/1
|James Cleverly
|7/1
|David Cameron
|14/1
|Nigel Farage
|20/1
Most Seats in General Election
|Labour
|1/10
|Conservatives
|6/1
