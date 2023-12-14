As Labour’s price hardens to just 1/10 to win the next General Election, the shortest Keir Starmer’s party have been since 2019, the likelihood of a vote of no confidence against Rishi Sunak has peaked interest at 7/4.

The PM is facing a number of challenges in the Commons at the moment and William Hill’s latest odds suggest things could come to a head for the Tory leader. On December 1st, when the vote of no confidence betting opened, Sunak was 11/4 to face a confidence motion, but that’s now just 7/4.

William Hill also make it 9/4 for Sunak to not be leading the Tories at the next General Election, with Kemi Badenoch top of the pecking order of potential party leaders at 3/1. Having returned from the I’m A Celeb jungle on Wednesday, Nigel Farage is 20/1 to be lined up as Sunak’s replacement.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “The next General Election is only swinging one way as things stand. Labour have been a short price for a while, and continued interest in Keir Starmer’s party winning the most seats is now down to a historically low price of just 1/10, suggesting there’s a 90 per cent chance they will come out on top when the UK goes to the polls.

“Rishi Sunak has a ship to steady and we’ve seen plenty of interest in our vote of no confidence betting since the market opened. Priced up at 11/4 on December 1st, that was quickly snapped up and Sunak is now just 7/4 to face a vote of no confidence.”

Rishi Sunak Confidence Vote before Next General Election?

No 4/9 Yes 7/4

Rishi Sunak to be Conservative Leader at the Next General Election?

Yes 1/3 No 9/4

Next Permanent Leader of the Conservative Party After Rishi Sunak

Kemi Badenoch 3/1 Penny Mordaunt 9/2 Suella Braverman 5/1 James Cleverly 7/1 David Cameron 14/1 Nigel Farage 20/1

Most Seats in General Election

Labour 1/10 Conservatives 6/1

