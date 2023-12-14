A Channel 4 video has been released that gives a damning indictment of how the NHS has been allowed to collapse over the past 13 years.

Fact Check data supplied to the broadcaster shows an alarming crisis has engulfed the health service which is unlike anything we have seen before.

Waiting times to see professionals have gone through the roof since the Conservatives first came into power as part of a coalition government in 2010.

But the real crisis has taken hold on the back of the Covid-19 crisis, which has resulted in NHS waiting times being ten times worse than what they were in 2011.

Watch how this pans out on a graph in this shocking footage:

New Channel 4 news analysis on the state of the NHS is being described as the best election broadcast for Labour ever conceived.



This video shows how the NHS has collapsed in just 13 years 👇 pic.twitter.com/bYjVk7j64x — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) December 14, 2023

