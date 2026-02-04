There was laughter and some jeers for Suella Braverman as she asked her first question at PMQs following her defection to Reform.

Last week, the former home secretary joined the ranks of Tories who decided to opt for a lighter shade of blue and jump ship to Reform

On Wednesday, Braverman got the chance to ask her first question at PMQs as a Reform representative and it’s fair to say she got a rowdy reception.

As the Fareham and Waterlooville MP stood up to ask her question, other MPs could be heard heckling her.

One voice quipped ‘She’s new, give her a moment!’

'She's new, give her a moment!'



Suella Braverman is mocked my MPs as she stands to ask her first question in PMQs as a Reform MP, after defecting from the Conservative Party. pic.twitter.com/NLC2qtSJhW — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 4, 2026

On Tuesday, Braverman was involved in a seemingly embarrassing mix up when she and fellow Tory defector Robert Jenrick ended up voting in favour of the government.

During a vote on Labour’s policy to scrap the two-child benefit cap, Jenrick and Braverman ended up in the AYE lobby with Labour MPs.

This meant they were registered as having voted with the government on a measure that their leader Nigel Farage had pledged to reimplement just hours earlier.