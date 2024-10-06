Sue Gray has stepped down as chief of staff and will take up a role working on the Council of Nations and Regions, it has been revealed.

Senior sources within the Labour Party were saying it is a matter of “when, not if” Gray gets moved on this morning, and it didn’t take long for news to filter through that she had, indeed, quit her role.

Confirmed Sue Gray is stepping down from her job as No 10 Chief of Staff – will go to a job working on Council of Nations and Regions — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) October 6, 2024

Last month, it was reported that Ms Gray was paid more than the Prime Minister following a pay rise after the general election.

The Chief of Staff asked for and was given a salary of £170,000, according to the BBC.

This means her earnings are some £3,000 more than those of Sir Keir, who is paid around £167,000 from his MP and Prime Minister’s salaries.