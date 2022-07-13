Steve Bray appears to have been assigned two police minders to watch over his protests in Westminster.

The ‘Stop Brexit’ man posted a video on social media today showing officers standing with him near the Houses of Parliament.

He said they had been told to “follow him around”, orders which Bray, understandably, took umbrage to.

“You are not following me around, this is not the Soviet Union”, he told the officer.

This is new! I didn’t read about this in the new Police, crime & sentencing Bill. These two police officers (following orders) have been assigned to stick with and follow me all day! Nothing to see here. Not Fascist at all…. pic.twitter.com/vycbjKJRt9 — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 13, 2022

Both police officers could be seen next to Bray later on as protests continued.

‘Bye bye Boris’ played from speakers and a crowd of people sang along without any intervention from law enforcement.

It contrasts starkly to events just a few weeks ago, when Bray was forcibly made to hand over his speakers.

SODEM here at Parliament. We’ve been playing 2 amps linked together on the traffic island, Foreign Office and Downing Street. None confiscated and no warnings pic.twitter.com/QpcIguElVk — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 13, 2022

