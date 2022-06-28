Love him or hate him, Steve Bray is relentless.

The anti-Brexit campaigner is rarely away from Parliament Square.

But not for much longer by the looks of it.

He was approached by two police officers today and told that protests are not allowed in that area anymore and that new legislation has overwritten an ancient act that allows the right to demonstrate near Parliament.

They have started already…. This is Parliamentary police just now. pic.twitter.com/ZSEEm1Pj13 — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 28, 2022

He said he would continue and the police have stepped up their action against him.

1.

Part 1 The police are harassing hell out of this protest today. pic.twitter.com/XpbUapIpqw — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 28, 2022

2.

Part 2 The police are harassing hell out of this protest today. pic.twitter.com/JsYMq2CgwY — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 28, 2022

3.

Part 3 The police are harassing hell out of this protest today. pic.twitter.com/agtdiku7IF — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 28, 2022

They then decided to threaten to seize the amps and slap him with a fixed penalty notice.

So it starts… they are threatening to seize the amps and give me fixed penalty fine…. So be it! pic.twitter.com/grjFqWOQ4L — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 28, 2022

He ignored all that and shouted at Sajid Javid.

Sajid Javid just now in the car with armed escort behind. I’m not relenting or stopping. Nothing has changed. Up yours Priti Patel #ToryFascists pic.twitter.com/EuGzWCWD8X — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 28, 2022

it comes as ministers have been accused by MPs and peers of creating a “hostile environment” for peaceful protest following the Government’s latest attempt to crack down on disruptive demonstrations.

The Joint Committee on Human Rights said new policing powers in the draft Public Order Bill would have a “chilling effect” on people in England and Wales seeking to exercise their legitimate democratic rights.

It called for key measures in the legislation to be watered down or scrapped altogether, warning they threaten fundamental freedoms guaranteed in the European Convention on Human Rights.

The bill was drawn up in response to what ministers say is the unacceptable disruption caused by groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain.

Reactions

A lot of people didn’t like the harassment of Bray, but a lot of others also saw that this is symptomatic of a wider issue, which could begin to impact on society as a whole.

1.

There it is, they actually tell Steve Bray that his human rights have been stopped by a new law. #ToryFascists https://t.co/h9xd9JopCT — Sadie (@MouseAndProud) June 28, 2022

2.

We should all be deeply concerned about this.



You may or may not agree with Steve Bray protests. But one day there will be something you need to protest. That right has been taken away, your voice will not be heard. #ToryFascists #ToryFascistDictatorship#RightToProtest https://t.co/4Z32sek3Od — Thing1 3.5%💙 🇪🇺 🌱🌍🌹 🌻 (@withthing2) June 28, 2022

3.

Anyone who thinks they are not #ToryFascists needs to think again

Shame on all you Tories for bringing us to this👎#JohnsonOut155 https://t.co/lAZwrkoVxP — Sally Miller 💙 (@SallyMi83941850) June 28, 2022

4.

I would quite to see the criminal barristers striking down here and also lending their support to Steve. #criminalbarristers #ToryFascistDictatorship #ToryFascists https://t.co/hoDYfUbGy3 — Lady Truth Sword 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 🌎 (@TheTruthSword) June 28, 2022

5.

Listen till the end where the police tell @snb19692 that 'his human rights have been superceded'.

Today they'll come for Steve Bray for being 'loud and annoying', tomorrow it might be you. https://t.co/DaIpr9CRn4 — 🇪🇺 North East 4 Europe #FBPE (@NE4EU) June 28, 2022

