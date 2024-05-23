Steve Bray says he has been banned from every street around Whitehall and Parliament after blasting music during the prime minister’s General Election speech.

The protester, who played Things Can Only Get Better during Rishi Sunak’s address to the nation, said he chose the New Labour tune because it was the “top trolling song for the Conservatives”.

He added that his protest outside Downing Street was paused when his two amplifiers became soaked and stopped working during heavy rain in Westminster.

Police also got involved, serving him with an order that banned him from protesting in Whitehall and Parliament after two complaints were received.

Police just served an order on me and banned me from every street around Whitehall and Parliament. Apparently 2 people complained. Probably Rishi Sunak and his wife. — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) May 22, 2024

Speaking from near Westminster Abbey, Mr Bray told the PA news agency: “I thought about what would be the best trolling tune if he announced the election.

“And of course, it had to be Things Can Only Get Better. Because everybody can relate to that and the 1997 election.

“I didn’t do it for Labour. I did it because it was the top trolling song for the Conservatives.”

ALSO READ: Let Bray Play

Responding to complaints that people could not hear the speech in Downing Street because of his protest, Mr Bray said: “Look at the damage Sunak’s done to the country.

“If they couldn’t hear the speech, it’s still reported. They’ll know what he said.”

Police at Downing Street Bronze Commander banning me from protesting and telling me to leave the area. Both amps got soaked and blew anyway. Today was worth 1000 amps anyway. pic.twitter.com/7MMqY2IOcQ — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) May 22, 2024

He added: “Of course, the police are trying to shut us down all the time. Both of the amps got soaked and they blew anyway.

“It was just so wet today. Water got into them and they were just gone.

“I’ll just buy some more.”

Wearing a hat in the blue and yellow colours of the EU, Mr Bray said that he would be continuing his protests during the election campaign, adding: “Protest is all about sound and vision.”

Related: Sunak calls a General Election: 20 jubilant reactions that sum up the nation’s mood