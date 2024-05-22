A soaked Rishi Sunak was drowned out by Labour’s 1997 general election anthem as he announced a July 4 poll on a wet afternoon in Downing Street.

Heavy rain poured down on the Prime Minister, who spoke from a lectern outside No 10 without an umbrella as Westminster was hit by heavy downpours.

Mr Sunak, wearing a suit with a light blue tie, became increasingly soaked during the speech – which began at around 5.15pm on Wednesday.

A loudspeaker could be heard playing D:Ream’s Things Can Only Get Better – associated with Labour’s 1997 general election victory – during the announcement.

The speaker was also used by a man to shout obscenities about the Conservatives during the speech.

The Prime Minister’s media team increased Mr Sunak’s speaker audio within Downing Street to try and drown out the loudspeaker during his announcement, but with limited success.

Reaction has been quick to pour in on social media, with the hashtag ‘Sunackered’ trending on X.

Here are 20 responses that adequately sum up the nation’s mood.

1.

2.

How we took the election news… pic.twitter.com/9tZK5SAl0V — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) May 22, 2024

3.

RISHI SUNAK HAS CALLED A GENERAL ELECTION FOR 4 JULY.



It's the end of the Tories (and I feel fine). pic.twitter.com/vKz4VhVaD8 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) May 22, 2024

4.

Forced to work in the rain unnecessarily?



Join a union. pic.twitter.com/yiq1jamHIT — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) May 22, 2024

5.

My favourite picture of Sunak ever and the way I’m going to remember him. pic.twitter.com/H09fHUctEP — Dale Vince (@DaleVince) May 22, 2024

6.

7.

"Now call a general election in the pouring rain with 'Things Can Only Get Better' blasting in the background!"#GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/t959TFjcFV — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 22, 2024

8.

4th July: General election



5th July: England vs France QF



pic.twitter.com/dyIL21XXkR — Dave Bibby (@DaveBibby) May 22, 2024

9.

It's 44 days until the General Election, or alternatively, 1 LTP (Liz Truss Premiership) — Josiah Mortimer (@josiahmortimer) May 22, 2024

10.

After a decade at the top, the Ed Miliband sandwich shot has finally been dethroned. #generalelection pic.twitter.com/dIWavaIZud — James Withers (@JamesRWithers) May 22, 2024

11.

“Things Can Only Get Better” by D:Ream is drowning out Rishi Sunak’s speech calling a general election. pic.twitter.com/JQlU3zGgrf — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 22, 2024

12.

Someone is blasting out the ‘ Imperial March ( Darth Vaders Theme) on loud speaker around Downing Street as the #Generalelection is being announced 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5TBSo2RfNI — Seb Ate (@Mrbaiti) May 22, 2024

13.

14.

Someone’s playing Things Can Only Get Better phahaha #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/5RdyUXqepd — Tom (@tommtthw) May 22, 2024

15.

#GeneralElection

Thursday July 4th

Booooommmmmmm 💪🏼



Rishi Sunak became the drip in front of No 10 to announce it in the rain🌧️



Join us to tactically vote & see the "sh*t sheets" on Tory MPs

Sign up now https://t.co/7mDcCVIqQX



We can eviscerate these Tory charlatans TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/MxRaWQVwub — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 22, 2024

16.

Spectacular. Even managed to screw up his general election announcement and look and sound like a miserable, desperate loser, on his own, in the pissing rain.



Hoping it’s downhill from here… and out of that door forever. pic.twitter.com/N1bIAMCn3i — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) May 22, 2024

17.

Going to get a General Election / Euro 2024 half and half scarf — G De La P (@22CaratEwok) May 22, 2024

18.

Even the UK weather is telling him to piss off.



It's quite a look.#generalelection pic.twitter.com/ySuUWfr6w4 — Brian Harris (@harrisimo) May 22, 2024

19.

A GENERAL ELECTION HAS BEEN CALLED FOR 4 JULY



It’s what we’ve been waiting for & it can’t come soon enough!



This is why I shall be campaigning for a @UKLabour Government – it’s the change the country needs pic.twitter.com/9XDvkZQGhI — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 22, 2024

20.

‘I’m calling a general election.’ pic.twitter.com/zVX7SFrPjS — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) May 22, 2024

