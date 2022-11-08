Sir Keir Starmer has described Just Stop Oil protesters as “arrogant”after M25 protests moved into their second day this week.

In an LBC interview, the Labour leader was asked whether his party in government would ensure that there is “genuinely no more new oil and gas, as Just Stop Oil are asking for”.

Starmer said: “Let me just deal with Just Stop Oil because I think they’re wrong, I think their action is wrong. I particularly think about the images we’ve seen of ambulances coming down the road and not being able to get through because people have glued themselves to the road.

“Fiona, my mum was very ill all of her life. She was in those ambulances when she was alive and there will be other families who are listening to this who are in the same situation. I think it’s arrogant.”

His response has been widely mocked on social media.

Here’s a pick of the reaction:

POV: your mum’s new boyfriend has come in to your room to find you and your friends listening to hip hop and rock music pic.twitter.com/AvviAq6ldR — ian mighty ft eugene cobwebs🕸 (@iammightor) November 7, 2022

Me when someone suggests tequila pic.twitter.com/qS5EY3Hych — Ellie (@ElunedAnderson) November 8, 2022

BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨



Keir Starmer has reacted to the news that Jess Glynn is releasing new music in 2023. pic.twitter.com/Sh9aexJmZ6 — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) November 8, 2022

