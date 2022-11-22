Sir Keir Starmer used his speech at the CBI Conference today to outline a new tough stance on immigration.

The Labour leader promised to help wean the British economy off its immigration dependency in an address that has sparked widespread condemnation.

He said the days of “cheap labour” must end and promised a “pragmatic” approach to immigration.

Responding to the comments, Naomi Smith, chief executive of internationalist campaign group, Best for Britain said:

“With the Government’s Brexit position now containing more holes than a Swiss cheese, Starmer’s inability to make the positive case for immigration is a lost opportunity.

“There will always be sections of our economy where immigration offers a net benefit and so alongside investing heavily in domestic workforce upskilling, the Labour Leader must also advocate reciprocal freedom of movement. Our economic growth depends on both.”

Reaction elsewhere has been similarly fierce.

Here’s a pick of what people had to say:

In a deep dive into Keir Starmer's immigration speech today with LBC's political editor Theo Usherwood, James O'Brien sees an attempt from the Labour leader to ‘soothe’ racists whilst still recognising the ‘necessity’ of immigration.

@mrjamesob | @theousherwood pic.twitter.com/WXQZi4x1mW — LBC (@LBC) November 22, 2022

Of course, the point of anything Starmer says about immigration isn't to have an accurate analysis of the British economy, it is to sound as xenophobic as possible while maintaining plausible deniability for his core support — Jon Stone (@joncstone) November 22, 2022

This is not going to work. It does not serve the UK’s needs and never will. And while it comes in nicer words, it’s still, ultimately, all just about the dog whistle. For as long as that continues, we will only ever get the wrong policies. I’m tired of this. #Starmer #Immigration pic.twitter.com/GUYw3iVUAF — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@TanjaBueltmann) November 21, 2022

Keir Starmer to tell big business the era of "cheap labour" & "immigration dependency" in Britain must end & make way for more investment in British workers. Labour now sounding more in tune with Brexit Britain than some Conservatives! — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) November 22, 2022

