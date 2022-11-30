The Daily Mail‘s attempt to tarnish Sir Keir Starmer’s reputation over private schools took another blow during Prime Minister’s Question today.

The Labour leader is considering doing away with tax exemptions afforded by the current charitable status in a move that would lead to “mass closures”, according to the right-wing newspaper.

But they seemingly overlooked the fact that Michael Gove campaigned to have the tax breaks removed himself in 2017.

Writing in The Times, the leading Tory said: “Private school fees are VAT-exempt. That tax advantage allows the wealthiest in this country, indeed the very wealthiest in the globe, to buy a prestige service that secures their children a permanent positional edge in society at an effective 20 per cent discount.

“How can this be justified? I ask the question in genuine, honest inquiry. If Times readers can tell me why we should continue to provide such egregious state support to the already wealthy so that they might buy advantage for their own children, I would be fascinated.”

Sir Keir put the question to Sunak in the House of Commons today.

He said: “Winchester College has a rowing club, a rifle club, an extensive art collection and they charge over £45,000 in fees.. so why did he hand them nearly £6 million of taxpayer’s money in what Michael Gove calls egregious state support?”



