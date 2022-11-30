Over the last decade, Burger & Lobster restaurants have been a go-to destination for some feel-good indulgence. The 10-year anniversary marks the relaunch of their renowned Soho establishment and sees a restyling of the interior and menu.

While the classic and much-loved menu mostly remains the same, featuring namesake dishes such as the Nebraskan-Irish beef burger, lobster roll and whole lobster, they are also taking the opportunity to introduce some new, must-try dishes.

Two standouts from the new additions being the lobster tempura tails served with kimchi mayo and fresh chilli and the lobster mac and cheese… enough said!

The revamp has also set its sights on the cocktail menu, introducing a number of new concoctions inspired by the restaurants energetic surroundings – the Dean Street Margarita and The Liberty, to name a few, expertly prepared by the resident mixologists.

The Burger & Lobster brand is known across the capital for its simple quality, elements reflected in the venue’s makeover. Geila Daughtrey, the mastermind behind the refresh, explains how the blue colour palette is inspired from the coastline of Nova Scotia, where the chain sources its lobsters from.

A delight on Dean Street to check out.

