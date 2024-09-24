A hilarious Reform UK gaffe has raised serious questions over the party’s pledge to scrap the TV licence.

Chairman Lee Anderson made a big show out of their disdain for the licence at the party’s conference, ripping it up in front of a live audience to frenetic cheers.

Addressing the crowd, he said: “Let’s be honest friends, we have made mistakes in the past and when we make mistakes we must apologise, and we have been responsible for some awful things, things like the BBC.

He went on: “Just a few weeks back they sent me a reminder for my TV licence, some of you may have seen that I ripped it up online.”

“Guess what, they’ve sent me another,” he added, before tearing it up in front of them.

But a hilarious social media gaffe has raised questions over the party’s seriousness after they misspelt the very thing they are trying to get rid of.

As Mr Tibbles pointed out on X, it’s a little embarrassing.

