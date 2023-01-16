Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed Labour’s 2019 manifesto is “gone” in an LBC interview with Nick Ferrari this morning.

The policy document, which pledged to bring forward the UK’s net-zero target to the 2030s, scrap Universal Credit and nationalise several key industries, will be tossed on the scrapheap ahead of the next election.

Starmer confirmed that the party will write the next manifesto “from scratch” and says free bus travel for under-25s will be among the pledges that will be “reviewed”.

It marks the latest departure from the Corbyn administration when Starmer was appointed shadow Brexit secretary and promised a second referendum on a renegotiated deal.

He has since changed tack on that, admitting that Brexit has ‘damaged the economy’ – but ruling out rejoining EU.

Go figure!

Keir Starmer to @NickFerrariLBC: “Treat the 2019 manifesto as gone. We will write the next manifesto from scratch.”



Says free bus travel for under-25s is another pledge that “would have to be reviewed”. — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) January 16, 2023

Related: Richest 1% of people in UK now wealthier than 70% of population combined