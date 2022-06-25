Sir James Dyson has urged Brits to “be patient” with Brexit benefits as the search for the sunlit uplands continues.

New Twitter polling suggests support for the UK’s split with the European Union is at an all-time low, with as few as 29 per cent of Brits saying they would vote to leave if there was a referendum tomorrow.

Speaking on the sixth anniversary of the Brexit vote, Lord Frost said it may never become clear whether leaving the EU had brought any economic dividend as there was “so much else going on”.

The man who negotiated the Brexit deal before resigning over the Government’s broader direction, said: “I’m not sure it is ever going to be clear in that sense whether it’s succeeded or failed because so much else is going on and extracting the causality about this is always going to be extremely difficult.”

Appearing at the UK in a Changing Europe think tank’s annual conference on Wednesday, Lord Frost insisted Brexit was working, although it was still unfinished.

He said: “We have no cause for regrets about the decision the country has taken and the solutions to the remaining problems are not to be found in going backwards, but in completing the process and following through on its logic.”

The comments were echoed by Sir James Dyson, who said he expected Brexit to “work out” while urging people to be “patient” about its benefits.

The Brexit-backing businessman told Times Radio: “I really do think it will work out because, you know, we’re independent, we’re on our own, we can control our own destiny.

“And we know we’ve got to do that. And I think we just have to be a bit patient about it.”

Related: The best of Mick Lynch