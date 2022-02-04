Today’s front pages are dominated by resignations that rocked Downing Street yesterday as four key aides quit within hours of each other.

In a torrid day for the PM, his chief of staff, principal private secretary, director of communications and policy chief all quit as Boris Johnson’s inner circle was hollowed out.

Munira Mirza, the former director of the No 10 policy unit and one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal and longstanding advisers, walked out after attacking the PM’s use of a “scurrilous” Jimmy Savile smear against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Communications chief Jack Doyle gave a resignation speech to staff in No 10, according to the Daily Mail – who he used to work for – telling them the tumultuous past weeks had “taken a terrible toll on my family life” as he stressed he had always intended to only stay two years in the role.

Meltdown

The right-wing newspaper said Downing Street is in “meltdown” in its splash, with the paper claiming Mr Johnson ordered the “brutal clearout” himself in a “bid to shore up his troubled leadership”.

The Guardian also covered the mass walk-out, while the i says Johnson’s “top team” walked out “en masse”.

I: Johnson’s top team quits No10 en masse #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/d1d4oZaqCH — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 3, 2022

Reaction

Reaction on social media has been similarly explosive.

Former UKIPer Nigel Farage said the resignations of Jack Doyle and Munira Mirza “shows No 10 insiders think it’s all over and don’t want to be left on the ship when it finally sinks”.

The resignations of Jack Doyle and Munira Mirza today shows No 10 insiders think it’s all over and don’t want to be left on the ship when it finally sinks. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 3, 2022

The Mirror’s Mikey Smith said a Downing Street source told him there is meant to be an all-staff meeting tomorrow, “assuming there are still any staff”.

Downing Street source: "There’s meant to be an all-staff meeting tomorrow. Assuming there are still any staff." — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) February 3, 2022

While Kevin Maguire, of the same newspaper, wrote: “Will the last person to leave Downing Street please turn out the lights”.

Will the last person to leave Downing Street please turn out the lights. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) February 3, 2022

