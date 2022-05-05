Signs housed outside polling stations have prompted a strong response on social media as voters across the country cast their votes in the local elections.
The polls opened this morning for a crunch election, with the prime minister under pressure from numerous angles.
Boris Johnson faces a cost-of-living crisis, the fallout from his fine over a lockdown-busting birthday party in No 10 and scandals involving Tory MPs.
The former issue is one Sir Keir Starmer has been particularly vocal about.
Speaking to reporters earlier this week he said: “We know there’s elections coming, we know what the Conservatives are up to. What we need to do, I think, is focus on the issue in hand, which is the cost of living.”
Local residents are reporting signs for food banks at their polling stations this morning, prompting a strong response on social media.
Here’s what people had to say:
