Suella Braverman is said to be “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from Class B to Class A, according to a Home Office source.

The Times reported that Braverman has told allies she is on the “same side” as a group of Tory police and crime commissioners (PCCs) who have called for the drug to be reclassified.

The commissioners are said to have made the case for re-evaluating penalties based on new health data at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

In remarks cited by the newspaper, David Sidwick, the Dorset PCC, said: “We’re seeing it because it’s a gateway drug.

“If you look at the young people in treatment, the number one drug they are in treatment for is cannabis.”

Reclassifying cannabis from Class B to Class A would boost the maximum penalty for possession from five to seven years in prison, and from 14 years to a life sentence for supply and production.

The move would come as other world leaders, such as Joe Biden, move towards a more soft-touch approach towards the drug.

Reaction to the plans on social media has been pretty fierce.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on the government to “stop criminalising communities and invest in them instead”.

As Biden pardons thousands for cannabis possession, Braverman pushes the UK further behind.



The War on Drugs has failed, disproportionately targeting working-class and minority ethnic people.



Stop criminalising communities and invest in them instead. https://t.co/vXRrQix9lZ — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 9, 2022

While journalist Ian Dunt wasn’t backwards about coming forward with his thoughts.

Pig-ignorant illiterate anti-scientific illiberal busybody authoritarian bullshit of the highest order. One of the stupidest possible suggestions from one of the stupidest possible politicians. https://t.co/ulvSfn2xDe — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 9, 2022

Here’s a pick of what other people had to say:

BREAKING: Suella Braverman wants to make cannabis a class A drug for no other reason than she is completely batshit x — Laura K Translator (@LKTranslator) October 9, 2022

If Suella Braverman wants to introduce tougher drugs laws, she should start with mandatory drug testing in parliament — RD Hale (@RickyDHale) October 9, 2022

There's such a backlog in the English courts that trials for rape and grievous bodily harm can't be heard until 2024. And Braverman's priority is making cannabis a class A drug. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) October 9, 2022

