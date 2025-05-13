Donald Trump seemingly forgot to sign an executive order at an event which was all about him signing an executive order.

On Monday, the US president spoke to reporters at an Oval Office about an executive order designed to, in his words, ‘equalise’ drug prices between the US and other countries.

Trump argued that patients in other parts of the world pay much less than Americans for pharmaceuticals, and he would therefore order companies to lower their prices in the US.

But, after fielding a number of questions from journalists, the president appeared to forget he had to actually sign the order at the end of the event.

Footage shows Trump walking to the door, before he’s informed by staff that he still needs to put pen to paper.

The footage was widely shared on social media, and you can watch it below.

Trump forgets to sign the executive order that was the whole point of this whole event and starts walking away before he's reminded to do it pic.twitter.com/1j1QGX5BVv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2025

The Republican is currently on a four-day tour of the Middle East. The first leg of the tour is in Saudi Arabia, where Trump seemed to get a little tired at one stage…

The president will then visit Qatar and the UAE on the tour.

