Sajid Javid appeared to shun his own advice oncrowded and enclosed settings today after he defended MPs for not wearing masks in parliament.
Government guidance, in place since July, states that people are “expected and recommended” to continue wearing a face covering when in close contact with large groups of people indoors.
Yet Tory MPs have largely ignored the guidance when sitting in the closely-packed Commons chamber.
That’s prompted a complaint from unions representing Parliament staff, who urged the Speaker to intervene.
Covid recommendations
And yesterday Downing Street released images of Boris Johnson’s Cabinet meeting with no masks or social distancing inside No10.
Today Mr Javid defended the images, despite the fact his own Covid Winter Plan recommends face coverings in “crowded and enclosed settings”.
Confronted with the photo of the Cabinet meeting he claimed: “That is perfectly consistent with what the Prime Minister said yesterday and what I said yesterday.
“What we said was people should consider wearing masks in crowded places when they are with strangers, when they are with people they are not normally spending time with.”
“They are not strangers”
Asked about Tory MPs in Parliament, he replied: “They are not strangers.
“Conservative back benchers whether they’re in Parliament, in the chamber itself, in the meeting rooms and things…”
Sky News’ presenter retorted “you don’t catch Covid from friends?”, to which Mr Javid replied: “It’s not… You have to take measures that are appropriate for the prevalence of Covid at the time.
Asked if politicians should be setting an example, he said: “Of course people are influenced by others, but every individual should make the decision based on the advice they are given and the situation they find themselves in at at the time.”
Mr Javid later insisted “there are circumstance where people should consider wearing masks” but added: “It’s not just one particular measure, masks for example and that’s it. It’s a suite of measures.”
Related: Tory rebellion fails to derail Boris Johnson’s health and social care tax hike
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .