Ryanair has been sinking its teeth into the Tories this week, mercilessly trolling Boris Johnson with a never-ending stream of cutting memes poking fun at the scandal-mired government.

The budget Irish airline has been using memes to mock the Conservative government on Twitter, following recent allegations of Christmas parties held by officials during Covid restrictions last December.

On 8 December, Ryanair shared its first meme featuring the prime minister as he appeared in a Love Actually-themed campaign video.

The next day, the airline published three jokes, including one about “Carry On Boris” baggage.

This might fly in downing street but not in our planes… https://t.co/ioY3xfRdp5 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 9, 2021

More baggage for No.10. It’s turning into a comedy. So for a limited time, you can now purchase 10kg ‘Carry On Boris’ baggage on the Ryanair website. #Ryanair #CarryOnBoris #BoJo pic.twitter.com/GDVw1sGXTQ — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 9, 2021

A parody of the Covid alert levels comparing stages of the outbreak with Downing Street party levels followed – as well as a tweet about Ant and Dec, who have been ruthless with Johnson on I’m A Celebrity, and one about Kim Kardashian potentially representing Ryanair should the company land in court following their government roasting streak.

The UK Covid Alert Level has been increased from Level 3 to Level 4 pic.twitter.com/7TTpwIDz98 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 13, 2021

our new Twitter interns started today after backpacking in Wales for the past few weeks. big fans of UK politics pic.twitter.com/BePLjfJKT0 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 13, 2021

Introducing the new member of our legal team who will deal with the aftermath of admins #downingstreetparty tweets. Congrats Kim, on passing the baby bar. pic.twitter.com/FvgiWBgPgY — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 13, 2021

Former Conservative candidate for London mayor Shaun Bailey has not escaped the burns either, after appearing in a leaked Christmas party photo at the Tory headquarters.

Pippa Crerar, the Mirror’s political editor who published the picture, has also been the subject of a Ryanair meme, in which she was made to look like TV detective Columbo.

The series of memes comes after Ryanair’s chief executive Eddie Wilson signed a letter together with other airlines regarding the government’s Covid response.

It read: “As leaders of UK airlines, we are deeply concerned about the haphazard and disproportionate approach by government to travel restrictions following the emergence of the omicron variant.

“Whilst we fully recognise the need to take steps to contain the initial impact of the omicron variant, travel has been singled out with the introduction of disproportionate restrictions.

“Further, pre-departure and upon-arrival testing clearly add very little value to our Covid protection, but unnecessarily disrupt Christmas for families as well as businesses while severely damaging the UK travel industry. “

It's not often we plug our rivals, but there's plenty of flights from California back to the UK if you've got urgent business to attend to 👀 #comebacktohelpout pic.twitter.com/dGUYVCpDvk — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 16, 2021

WATCH

Meanwhile, a new video has hit out at the Metropolitan Police for declaring they would not be investigating allegations of a Downing Street Christmas party last year.

In the footage, played outside Scotland Yard, Led By Donkeys claimed it was bringing the Met the evidence it needs to prosecute government officials and their guests.

🚨"Who exactly does the @MetPoliceUK work for ma'am? Our citizens, or Boris Johnson?" 🚨



(Location: New Scotland Yard. Sound on) pic.twitter.com/IB65bu3qz0 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) December 15, 2021

It comes after police explained their decision to not hold an inquiry by saying that there is “an absence of evidence” – but the campaign group argued “the whole purpose of a police inquiry is to gather evidence”.

“Scotland Yard is refusing to investigate. Why? When did we stop caring about truth and accountability?,” the video asks.

It continues: “The police serve the public. We do so without fear or favour and we do so to the letter of the law, the letter. Our leaders partied while families were separated and our citizens died in their thousands. Jesus, Mary and Joseph led by the wee donkey, who exactly does the Metropolitan police work for, ma’am? Our citizens or Boris Johson?”

Related: Watch: Rees-Mogg gives pathetic response to Brexit debate question