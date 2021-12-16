The Conservative candidate in today’s North Shropshire by-election four times refused to answer whether Boris Johnson is a man of “honesty and integrity”.

Put on the spot by the Mail’s Michael Crick, Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst prevaricated, claiming the prime minister “has been very clear” and arguing that “he’s ordered an inquiry” into Partygate.

But that didn’t put off Crick, who asked the same question again.

Shastri-Hurt then said: “The prime minister has been absolutely clear. He’s going to have an investigation which is done independently by the cabinet secretary and if there has been any misconduct, then action will be taken.”

Eventually, after more questioning from Crick, Shastri-Hurst said: “I have no reason to question the prime minister’s integrity on this issue.”

Watch the excruciating exchange here.

truly @MichaelLCrick is the king of by-election interview slam dunks pic.twitter.com/DiWPfh9B5J — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) December 15, 2021

Related: Queen scraps lunch day after The Sun says ‘Keep Calm Like Ma’am’