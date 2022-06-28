A 39-year-old man has been charged with assault after an alleged altercation with Rudy Giuliani on Sunday.

Daniel Gill, a ShopRite employee, slapped Giuliani on the back and said, “What’s up, scumbag?” while he was at the supermarket in Staten Island on Sunday, the New York Police Department told CNN.

Giuliani told WABC Radio’s Curtis Sliwa on his radio show on Sunday that during the incident, “I walk to the men’s room, I come out of the men’s room, a group of people are around me hugging me, kissing me, telling me Andrew is great and all of a sudden I feel a shot on my back like somebody shot me.”

Court records show Gill has been charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury, harassment in the second degree and menacing in the third degree and was released on his own recognizance after a court appearance Monday.

But a video has emerged since that showed that appeared to show it was merely a tap on the back.

Putting the footage to the former Mayor, Greg Kelly said: “I gotta be honest, it doesn’t look that bad”.

Watch the clip in full below:

"I gotta be honest, it doesn't look that bad" — a Newsmax host to Rudy Giuliani on video of his "assault" pic.twitter.com/FsJ3xZggVc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2022

