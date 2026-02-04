Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has moved out of his Royal Lodge home in Windsor to a property on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The former prince left Royal Lodge last night (Monday, February 3) and is currently staying in a temporary property on the Sandringham Estate while his permanent home undergoes renovations, the BBC reports.

Buckingham Palace announced in October that Andrew would be moving out of Royal Lodge, around the same time he was stripped of his title of prince.

Pressure has long been building on Mountbatten-Windsor to give evidence in the US over his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein; however, Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied any wrongdoing.

It is understood he is expected to live at Marsh Farm on the estate.

The Sandringham Estate is owned by the King, who will be paying the cost of his brother’s new home.

Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly the Duke of York, is expected to return to Windsor in the coming weeks to collect his remaining belongings, but his permanent base is now officially in Norfolk.

He was last seen in Windsor on Monday on a horseback ride close to his previous home. He was also photographed driving away from Windsor Castle, waving at passers-by.

A statement from Buckingham Palace about Royal Lodge in October said “formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease”.

It followed weeks of controversy over the rent paid to the Crown Estate, which leased the property.

A National Audit Office report says that when Mountbatten-Windsor took on the lease in 2003, he agreed to pay more than £8 million to cover repairs, effectively removing any future rent obligations for the 75-year term.

The arrangement was based on an advance payment equivalent to a notional annual rent of £260,000.

Under the terms of the lease, Mountbatten-Windsor could have been entitled to £488,000 if the lease ended early.

However, a Crown Estate report submitted to MPs via the public spending watchdog says the property requires such extensive repairs that it is, in all likelihood, he will not be owed any compensation, per the BBC.

According to royal sources, Mountbattan-Windsor’s move in October was delayed until the new year in hopes of avoiding any embarrassment of his being in Sandringham at Christmas, where the Royal Family typically gathers for the festive season.

Mountbatten-Windsor continues to face scrutiny over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police is currently assessing allegations that a woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Mountbatten-Windsor, according to the BBC.

The encounter was alleged to have occurred at the former prince’s residence, Royal Lodge, back in 2010. The woman, not of British descent, was in her 20s at the time

The BBC has asked Mountbatten-Windsor for comment since the allegations were first reported on Sunday, but he has yet to respond and has previously strongly denied any wrongdoing.