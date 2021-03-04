Rishi Sunak was anything but camera shy yesterday as he unveiled his most important Budget yet.

The 40-year-old posted an almost six-minute-long video on Twitter on Monday reflecting on his past year in No 11 – which has since been viewed more than 700,000 times.

He also released a series of photographs speaking to people who have been helped by government support schemes during the pandemic along with one speaking to Treasury staff and sitting in an armchair as he made “final preparations for the Budget”.

But the one that took the biscuit was a photo of the chancellor standing at the top of the staircase of No11 with his staff neatly lined up below him.

Needless to say it wasn’t long before the picture got the social media treatment.

Here’s what people had to say:

The queue for the loo at the Red Lion on 12 April pic.twitter.com/2872pnilf2 — Tom Williams (@tomwilliamsisme) March 3, 2021

What's your favourite game to play with friends and family? This is ours. A classic! pic.twitter.com/nJhd2JwVPM — Mockeree (@mockeree) March 3, 2021

