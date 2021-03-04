The Duchess of Sussex said she could not be expected to stay silent if the royal family played a part in “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry.

A clip of Meghan making the remarks to Oprah Winfrey was released in the early hours of Thursday, in which she added “a lot … has been lost already”.

The couple’s interview with the US television host is expected to lift the lid on their short period as working royals before they stepped down for a life in America.

In the 30-second clip released on social media, Winfrey asks the duchess: “How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

She replies: “I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.

“And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, I … there is a lot that has been lost already.”

The Firm is widely considered to be shorthand for the institution of the royal family.

It came as Buckingham Palace said it had launched an investigation into claims that the duchess bullied former royal staff.

Media

Large sections of the media are foaming out the mouth and Meghan bashing whenever they can about whatever they can think of.

On the accusations of bullying Sophia Walker Tweeted: “An institution that for hundreds of years has turned a blind eye to men’s bullying, predatory behaviour is to investigate the first black woman to join the family. Dear Buckingham Palace, you need to fire your strategist.”

An institution that for hundreds of years has turned a blind eye to men’s bullying, predatory behaviour is to investigate the first black woman to join the family. Dear Buckingham Palace, you need to fire your strategist. https://t.co/KEeh9qnxVv — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) March 3, 2021

The Times reported that the duchess wore earrings to a 2018 event that were a wedding gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said by the US to have approved the murder of the Jamal Khashoggi. The dinner took place three weeks after the killing.

The fact we sell Saudi Arabia billions of pounds worth of weapons seems to have been put on the back burner.

The Times can reveal that the duchess wore earrings to a 2018 event that were a wedding gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said by the US to have approved the murder of the Jamal Khashoggi.



The dinner took place three weeks after the killing. https://t.co/hEPEiiGQWG — The Times (@thetimes) March 2, 2021

Reactions

Fighting back against the seemingly unstoppable tide of negativity in the press against Meghan and Harry a number of people on Twitter came to support the under fire couple.

1.

It is very hot in Lagos today. Must be Meghan's fault. — Funmi Oyatogun (@funmioyatogun) March 3, 2021

2.

Don’t blame it on sunshine, don’t blame it on moonlight, don’t blame it on good times, blame it on Meghan Markle. — Sarah Keyworth (@sarahkcomedy) March 3, 2021

3.

If the media and royal family think Meghan's so bad, just wait till they hear about Prince Andrew. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 3, 2021

4.

gah I've just knocked over a cup of tea bloody hell Meghan Markle this is your fault AGAIN — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 3, 2021

5.

BREAKING: Meghan Markle accused of not returning her trolley to the right place after a shop at Tescos. Buckingham Palace is investigating. — CAL ROSCOW (@calroscow) March 3, 2021

6.

Buckingham Palace: ‘Meghan wore some earrings’



Prince Charles: pic.twitter.com/xz9oclFYn1 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) March 3, 2021

7.

If an independent inquiry finds that Meghan Markle bullied staff members, she should be sacked as Home Secretary immediately. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 3, 2021

8.

*BREAKING* – Meghan Markle tells Oprah. "Piers Morgan would stand under my bedroom window, night after night, making cat noises." #MeghanAndHarry pic.twitter.com/FXvLQHRW1y — Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 2, 2021

9.

Meghan wearing that necklace is a really bad look for the royals pic.twitter.com/zNnEY5loSo — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 3, 2021

10.

“Omg Meghan bullied the staff at the palace”



Okay but the monarchy has bullied most of the world and renamed that bullying “The Commonwealth”



Let’s talk about it. — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) March 3, 2021

11.

Has anyone asked Meghan where she was when Charles I was beheaded? pic.twitter.com/2Rd2glNnBL — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) March 3, 2021

12.

I don’t see Meghan here . Do you ? pic.twitter.com/U1O6b7OTMy — @Busiswa G.#ArchewellArmy ❤️🌺🐈💞💚 (@BusiswaGibson) March 3, 2021

13.

Oh man, just wait till you find out about the Crown Jewels https://t.co/DvcrJN1iGy — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) March 3, 2021

14.

Prince Harry looking Oprah dead in the eyes and just saying, “Big lizards” over and over. “Big,” he says with outstretched arms. “Big like horses.” — Sarah_Woolley (@Sarah_Woolley) March 3, 2021

15.

Remember when Princess Michael of Kent wore this brooch for Christmas dinner with Meghan Markle? pic.twitter.com/iN77RlD0wr — Michael (@Michael_Dunn4) March 3, 2021

16.

In 2019 the UK exported £11bn worth of arms to Saudi Arabia. But Meghan wears a pair of earrings given to her by the regime and we are all meant to have some kind of meltdown. Is that how it works? — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 4, 2021

17.

Not sure why anyone is surprised by this. They did the exact same thing to Diana. https://t.co/4lNmbxR2FH — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) March 4, 2021

