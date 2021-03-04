The Duchess of Sussex said she could not be expected to stay silent if the royal family played a part in “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry.
A clip of Meghan making the remarks to Oprah Winfrey was released in the early hours of Thursday, in which she added “a lot … has been lost already”.
The couple’s interview with the US television host is expected to lift the lid on their short period as working royals before they stepped down for a life in America.
In the 30-second clip released on social media, Winfrey asks the duchess: “How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?”
She replies: “I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.
“And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, I … there is a lot that has been lost already.”
The Firm is widely considered to be shorthand for the institution of the royal family.
It came as Buckingham Palace said it had launched an investigation into claims that the duchess bullied former royal staff.
Media
Large sections of the media are foaming out the mouth and Meghan bashing whenever they can about whatever they can think of.
On the accusations of bullying Sophia Walker Tweeted: “An institution that for hundreds of years has turned a blind eye to men’s bullying, predatory behaviour is to investigate the first black woman to join the family. Dear Buckingham Palace, you need to fire your strategist.”
The Times reported that the duchess wore earrings to a 2018 event that were a wedding gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said by the US to have approved the murder of the Jamal Khashoggi. The dinner took place three weeks after the killing.
The fact we sell Saudi Arabia billions of pounds worth of weapons seems to have been put on the back burner.
Reactions
Fighting back against the seemingly unstoppable tide of negativity in the press against Meghan and Harry a number of people on Twitter came to support the under fire couple.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
