Locals in Rishi Sunak’s constituency of Richmond have given their verdict on the prime minister’s chances in the upcoming General Election – and it doesn’t make for encouraging viewing for the Conservative Party.

Sunak is predicted to become the first sitting prime minister ever to lose their seat in the July 4th election, with his party headed for historic lows of just 53 seats in parliament according to one poll.

The Liberal Democrats are on course to be just behind the Tories on 50 MPs, the Savanta and Electoral Calculus polling analysis conducted for The Telegraph shows, leaving them in touching distance of becoming the official opposition.

Labour is forecast to have 516 seats and an estimated House of Commons majority of 382 – double that won by Sir Tony Blair in 1997 – as Sir Keir Starmer becomes prime minister.

In North Yorkshire, a whopping 12 candidates have put themselves forward to contest Richmond & Northallerton – the most in all of the country

PoliticsJOE headed up there to canvass voters ahead of the contest, and judging by their responses, things aren’t looking promising for the PM!

