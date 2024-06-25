Footage has emerged of a Royal Mail postman writing ‘racists’ on Reform UK leaflets before posting them through letterboxes.

A video posted by Politics UK on X (formerly Twitter) appears to show the worker scribbling on pamphlets featuring Richard Tice and Nigel Farage.

A Royal Mail spokesperson told the social media channel: “We are aware of the video and are conducting immediate enquiries. It’s our priority to ensure all candidate mail is delivered with the same, high level of service.”

🚨 EXCL: A Royal Mail postman has been caught writing 'racists' on Reform UK leaflets



A RM spokesman said: "We are aware of the video and are conducting immediate enquiries. It’s our priority to ensure all candidate mail is delivered with the same, high level of service." pic.twitter.com/QzGHrMF7QV — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 25, 2024

The incident comes as Farage moved to defend comments made about Russian president Vladimir Putin as he ramped up his row with former prime minister Boris Johnson.

At a campaign rally in Kent on Monday, Mr Farage unveiled a blown-up poster of the i newspaper’s front page from May 10 2016 with the headline “Boris blames EU for war in Ukraine”.

On Friday Mr Farage told the BBC’s The Panorama Interviews programme that “we provoked this war”, in reference to countries in eastern Europe signing up to Nato and the European Union, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Writing in the Telegraph on Saturday, he urged readers not to “blame” him for “telling the truth about Putin’s war”.

Mr Johnson shared the article on X, formerly Twitter, calling Mr Farage’s views “morally repugnant”.

Referring to the Telegraph article, he wrote: “This is nauseating historical drivel and more Kremlin propaganda.”

In Kent on Monday, Mr Farage said he had been “more far-sighted” in predicting a war in Ukraine, telling the crowd: “This has been turned into ‘Farage makes outrageous statement’, ‘Farage defends Putin’ – well, I’ve done none of those things.

“I would never, ever defend Putin and I think his behaviour in Ukraine and elsewhere has been reprehensible.

“But if we’re going to think towards a peace at some time in the not too distant future, perhaps it might be helpful to understand what went wrong in the first place.”

