The impact of Brexit on their lives has been voiced by viewers of the BBC’s premier political programme Question Time, with one stating that the “oven ready” withdrawal agreement was more like a “frozen turkey taken out five minutes before Christmas day.”
The grievances of individuals over the current situation, from trade to travel, were voiced on BBC’s Question Time, despite the fact that leaving the EU has dropped down the political agenda and that no major political party is advocating for the UK to ever rejoin the single market.
One “lifelong” Tory supporter spoke about how the country’s choice to leave the EU had affected the wine sector, with Jacob Rees-Mogg, a pro-Brexit former minister, absorbing the heat.
You can watch it below:
