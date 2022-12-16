You can watch it below:

One “lifelong” Tory supporter spoke about how the country’s choice to leave the EU had affected the wine sector, with Jacob Rees-Mogg, a pro-Brexit former minister, absorbing the heat.

The grievances of individuals over the current situation, from trade to travel, were voiced on BBC’s Question Time, despite the fact that leaving the EU has dropped down the political agenda and that no major political party is advocating for the UK to ever rejoin the single market.

The impact of Brexit on their lives has been voiced by viewers of the BBC’s premier political programme Question Time, with one stating that the “oven ready” withdrawal agreement was more like a “frozen turkey taken out five minutes before Christmas day.”

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .