As its nearing the end of 2022, we thought we would compile a list of the years most viral videos across out networks,

From Mick Lynch roasting the media, to Liz Truss and Gary Neville being burnt, all the way to a Ukrainian singer swearing at Putin.

Check them out below:

Dominic Raab being clinically taken apart is must see TV

Ukrainian singers has words for Putin

P&O accused of ‘fire and rehire on steroids’ as boss reveals his salary

Comedian Dom Joly takedown of Rishi Sunak is an absolute must watch

Tory MP laughed out of the building with her defence of Boris Johnson

Mick Lynch shuts down Fiona Bruce and Tory MP after parroting Tory lines

Everyone is praising this audience member for finally calling out Fiona Bruce

Audience member has panel gasping as she says best mortgage offer has 10.5% interest rate

Calls to have Richard Bacon on BBC Question Time every week following these comments

Succession star Brian Cox and Piers Morgan both let rip on Prime Minister Liz Truss

Liz Truss destroyed by Keir Starmer at Prime Ministers Questions

‘Do you think people are stupid?’ Rishi Sunak tries to say £200 loan isn’t… a loan

Ian Hislop destroys Gary Neville with “reputation” dig over Qatar World Cup role

Sky News host clashes with Just stop oil activist

England fans complain of Qatar World Cup ‘chaos’ whilst wearing… a crusader costume

Nigel Farage gets schooled by Neville Southall on his own show

