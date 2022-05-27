Republican Lauren Boebert has defended America’s gun rights by comparing the Texas massacre to 9/11.

Speaking to Fox News she rejected calls for stricter controls on guns after an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

It came just 10 days after a gunman in body armour killed 10 black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities say was a racist attack.

“When 9/11 happened, we didn’t ban planes,” Boebert said on Hannity. “We secured the cockpit… I want our schools secured.”

She added that she feels her firearm is her protection, and it shouldn’t be taken away from her.

“I want teachers that can protect themselves and their students. And you know what? We can achieve this without trying to disarm law-abiding citizens,” she added.

"I want teachers that can protect themselves and their students" — Rep. Lauren Boebert pic.twitter.com/JSOCMorZfo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 27, 2022

Boebert: When 9/11 happened, we didn’t ban planes pic.twitter.com/nvWUBz8KNO — Acyn (@Acyn) May 27, 2022

Reaction

When Lauren Boebert was elected to Congress, we didn't ban morons https://t.co/17gvGzzNOx — George Conway🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) May 27, 2022

I say this with all the disrespect: @laurenboebert is the dumbest person in Congress. She makes MTG and Tommy Tuberville look like Rhodes Scholars. https://t.co/QwM4aQ5FDM — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 27, 2022

The competition for the stupidest member of Congress is always tight, and @laurenboebert has made a bold move here, but @RepMTG is still kookier. https://t.co/7lYeOWEUJ8 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 27, 2022

Related: Cleaners to stage protest outside Downing Street over partygate treatment