Victoria Derbyshire has challenged Richard Tice over whether he still respects the results of referendums, as the pair debated the impact Reform policy would have on the Good Friday Agreement.

On Tuesday, the Reform UK deputy leader appeared on Newsnight to discuss his party’s policies on immigrations, which had been laid out by Nigel Farage earlier that day.

In a speech, Farage pledged to leave the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) and scrap the Human Rights Act. Reform would replace this with a British Bill of Rights, applicable only to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live in the UK.

On Newsnight, presenter Victoria Derbyshire challenged Tice over the impact pulling the UK out of the ECHR would have on the Good Friday Agreement, which brought the Troubles in Northern Ireland to an end in 1998.

The ECHR is a part of the Good Friday Agreement, which was approved by voters in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in two referendums.

So Derbyshire decided to ask Brexiteer Tice just how much he still respects the results of referendums, considering his party’s policy would seemingly reverse a key part of the Good Friday Agreement.

Derbyshire put it to Tice that his party’s plans to pull out of the ECHR would ‘unravel’ the democratic vote of the island of Ireland.

Tice denied this, prompting Derbyshire to point out that people “voted for the Good Friday Agreement as it was set up, which involves the ECHR.”

When Tice said this “doesn’t legally need to change”, Derbyshire simply replied: “That doesn’t make sense.”

In the end, after Tice simply repeated his argument, the Newsnight host moved on by telling him: “I’m not sure if that’s correct.”