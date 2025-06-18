Almost a year on from the general election, it looks like it might finally be happening: Reform are sliding in the polls.

Maybe, just maybe, weeks of resignations, suspensions, expulsions and general chaos within Nigel Farage’s party is catching up with them.

According to polling figures released this week, Labour has made up some ground on Reform for the first time this year.

In Yougov polling for the Times and Sky News, support for Reform fell by two percentage points to 27%, whilst Labour rose by a point to 24%.

This means Reform’s lead over Labour has been halved since last week, when Reform sat on 29% and Labour were on 23%.

Meanwhile, there was no change for the Tories, Lib Dems or Greens.

The new figures have prompted some to suggest that Reform might have hit their polling ceiling at the same time as Labour hit their polling floor.

In the polling average, Labour has started making up ground on Reform for the first time this year. Election Maps UK pointed out that Keir Starmer’s party were now back to where they were before their poor local election results.

For the first time this year, Labour is making up some ground in the polling average – now back to where they were before the locals.



Reform lead by 4.7%, down from a 7.7% peak.



RFM: 28.7% (+14.0)

LAB: 24.0% (-10.7)

CON: 17.8% (-6.5)

LDM: 13.8% (+1.3)https://t.co/kz25YAE6Wc https://t.co/v006wplGst pic.twitter.com/ZjYJ3Uupri — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) June 17, 2025

Of course, it can’t be ignored that Reform are still ahead in pretty much every poll, as they have been for a number of months now.

But with their new found attention and coverage comes a level of scrutiny they have never been subjected to before, and on several occasions they have struggled with this.

As their policies and pledges start to be scrutinised to the same extent as the main parties, it will be interesting to see whether the scales start to fall from a few people’s eyes…

