Reform UK are reportedly sending their parliamentary candidates for psychiatric testing as part of the party’s vetting process.

PoliticsHome reports that candidates will have their mental health checked as part of the testing, which will also check for problem behaviour.

Any candidates identified as having “behavioural issues” will be banned from standing for the party. A senior party source told PoliticsHome that the psychiatric tests would help Reform “avoid another Rupert Lowe” incident.

READ NEXT: Reform council leader, 19, risks contempt of court over rape case comments

Lowe was expelled from the party earlier this year over allegations of workplace bullying and threats against its former chairman Zia Yusuf. The Great Yarmouth MP denies the allegations, and has claimed he was the victim of a witch hunt from party leader Nigel Farage.

The CPS announced in May they would not be bringing any charges against Lowe, and in a statement afterwards he labelled Farage a “coward and a viper.”

Reform’s vetting process has been under scrutiny ever since last year’s general election when the party was forced to suspend a number of its candidates.

Following Lowe’s suspension, MP James McMurdock was suspended by the party after allegations published in the Sunday Times.

And one of their local councillors ended up being suspended just three days after being elected, after she expressed support for Lowe.