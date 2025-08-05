George Finch, Reform UK’s youngest council leader at 19, has admitted during a press conference that he risks jeopardising an ongoing rape case and could potentially breach legal boundaries.

Two men have been charged in connection with the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. Despite the ongoing nature of the trial, Finch and Nigel Farage claimed there had been a “cover-up” surrounding key details of the case.

Police have yet to reveal the immigration status of the two suspects.

Finch said he had been “begging” the police to disclose the immigration statuses of the suspects, and during his address admitted: “I was told if I released this, I’d be in contempt of court.”

The London Economic is not able to repeat a number of claims the Reform figure made without risking contempt of court.

During the press conference, Nigel Farage was questioned about whether he was concerned that Finch’s comments could jeopardise the trial or any potential conviction.

He replied: “I can imagine if I was leader of Warwickshire county council and I was getting the level of distress from voters and residents that George is feeling, if that means that he was slightly emotional, well, do you know what, good.”

“I absolutely think that they [the Police] should and I think particularly given there is a pretty febrile atmosphere around these areas, particularly sexual assaults and rapes where the temperature of this debate has risen significantly, yes I do believe they should,” he added.