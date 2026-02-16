The Green Party has surged to within five points of Reform UK in a new national poll, as Labour slips to third place and the Conservatives continue their downward trend.

The survey, conducted by Find Out Now, puts Reform in first place on 25 per cent, with the Greens close behind on 20 per cent. Labour trails on 15 per cent, followed by the Conservatives on 13 per cent. The newly launched Restore Britain party, founded by former Reform MP Rupert Lowe, registers 10 per cent, level with the Liberal Democrats.

The figures suggest a significant reshaping of the political landscape, with support fragmenting across both the left and right. Labour’s drop out of the top two marks a notable shift after years of dominance in opposition polling, while the Conservatives’ continued slide underlines the challenges facing the party following its election defeat.

Restore Britain’s emergence could prove particularly consequential for the right-wing vote. With both Reform and the Conservatives competing for similar voters, Lowe’s new party risks further splitting support, potentially complicating efforts to consolidate an anti-Labour bloc.

Meanwhile, the Greens’ rise to 20 per cent indicates growing appetite among voters for alternatives to the traditional two-party system, with environmental and anti-establishment messages appearing to resonate amid wider political dissatisfaction.

As with all polls, the results represent a snapshot in time, but they point to an increasingly volatile electorate and a political field that remains far from settled.