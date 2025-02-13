Jeremy Corbyn has called for Stormzy to end his collaboration with McDonald’s due to the company’s ties Israeli.

In an open letter to the rapper, the Peace and Justice Project, which was founded by Corbyn in 2021, says it is “hugely disappointing” to see him partner with the fast food brand.

The group cited calls from the Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) committee for a global boycott of McDonald’s due to its Israeli franchisee’s support of the war in Gaza.

The chain has provided free meals for Israeli military personnel during the nation’s offensive on the Palestinian territory in response to the October 7 Hamas attacks.

In the letter, the Peace and Justice Project have claim Stormzy’s decision to work with McDonald’s allows them to “culture-wash their reputation as caterers of genocide in Gaza.”

They have asked that the Brit award-winning artist “stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their hour of need and respect the BDS committee’s call for a global boycott of McDonald’s by ending his new partnership with them.

The full letter reads:

Stormzy’s new collaboration with McDonald’s is hugely disappointing, especially given the musician’s otherwise proud and solid record in supporting great causes and campaigns for social justice. The Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions committee supports a global boycott of McDonald’s until it cuts ties with Israeli franchisees over support for Benjamin Netanyahu’s campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide against the Palestinian people. The call for a global boycott of McDonald’s restaurants followed the chain’s decision to provide free meals for the Israeli military personnel. Under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, parent and holding companies can be held liable for failing their due diligence duty in cases when their subsidiaries, franchisees, or any other suppliers within their value chain are implicated in grave human rights abuses and violations of international law. In addition, an arrest warrant for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was issued by the International Criminal Court in November 2024 for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against the Palestinian people. Furthermore, the International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel’s entire occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is illegal and violates the prohibition against apartheid. Israel’s sustained oppression of the Palestinian people has been well-documented for many years, and worldwide attention to the movement for a free Palestine has peaked since the start of the genocide in Gaza. Stormzy’s decision to partner with McDonald’s allows them to culture-wash their reputation as caterers of genocide in Gaza. We are therefore asking Stormzy to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their hour of need and respect the BDS committee’s call for a global boycott of McDonald’s by ending his new partnership with them.

Related: Keir Starmer says it’s ‘wrong’ that Gazan family used Ukraine scheme to settle in UK