Alex Webb, the celebrity chef, opened his first restaurant, Orion, in Wimbledon Village in January 2026 on the site of the Light House which was a feature of the southwest London restaurant scene for a respectable twenty five years.

Alex Webb needs little introduction to a British audience since he was the victor on the BBC’s MasterChef: The Professionals back in 2020 when he was 25 years old. Naturally, he is professionally trained and has in his time toiled away at the Connaught under Hélène Darroze, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal and as a sous chef at Frog by Adam Handling.

Orion’s culinary focus is upon British seafood, informed by French techniques and flourishes, which marks a step change in the restaurant scene in Wimbledon Village.

It is a quintessential neighbourhood restaurant, packed with urbane local residents, which is housed on a single floor which is filled with light.

The décor is simple and traditional, with plain white tablecloths and widely spaced tables which provide about 55 covers in the main room. There is also a private dining room which seats twelve. It would certainly be great for a private party.

Orion has various fun features. First, an extensive raw bar near the entrance where oysters recline on ice, alongside lobster and king crab.

This is the perfect place to enjoy, of a summer evening, meaty and sweet Irish Carlingford oysters (with shallot vinaigrette, lemon and a dash of tabasco), accompanied by a glass of white wine or house cocktail.

The Oyster Shell Martini which combines oyster-infused vodka, dry French vermouth produced in Chambéry in the Alps and onion oil, would seem particularly apposite.

Second, Orion has a chef’s counter which overlooks the spotless, open kitchen where Alex Webb himself presides and from which he periodically emerges to engage in conversation with his guests.

The welcoming atmosphere of Orion, which brings to mind high end coastal restaurants in Cornwall and Devon, is reinforced by the team of waiters, which is smartly presented in aprons which bear Orion’s name and have distinctive, traditional leather straps.

Furthermore, the team is fresh faced and helpful – and in stark contrast to their counterparts in central London – entirely English. One can well imagine that they might all have been ball boys and ball girls at the Wimbledon Championships not so long ago.

The menu contains an interesting and thoroughly modern mix of aperitifs, small plates, main courses, a limited selection of large plates for sharing, and of course, pudding.

The underlying ethos of the menu is an unwavering emphasis upon fine, carefully selected produce and its provenance, reflecting seasonal variations. Cornwall and the Orkney Islands are predictable and reliable ports of call and Alex Webb has strong relationships with local producers. Furthermore, colourful and stylish presentation informs every dish and every course.

The three small plates which we tried were excellent. “Dad’s Bread”, named after Alex Webb’s deceased father, is a soft and chunky milk loaf in onion butter which has been caramelised and whipped for flavour and texture.

The lobster and prawn toast, peppered with black sesame and covered with chili, lime and delicate carrot purée is both creative and exquisite.

Again, the smoked fillet of beef tartare with salted egg yolk and grilled sour dough is bold and delicious. To magical effect, it was revealed at the table from underneath a dome shaped, transparent glass cover which was filled with clean white smoke.

Whilst the main courses include meat dishes, the fish was far too tempting. The black cod fillet revelled in pickled shallots, nutrient rich seaweed powder and roasted butter chicken juice, offset by burnt onion purée.

It was, however, marginally surpassed by the hearty grilled fillet of Cornish monkish. This was encompassed by a textured combination of pickle, remoulade, celeriac purée and sea herbs. The latter being a colourful coastal alternative to more mainstream accompaniments such as bay leaves, parsley and thyme.

To top it all, the dark chocolate mousse, with a sheen of olive oil and the judicious application of sea salt, was soft and filling.

The drinks and wine list is carefully curated. Devon red cider and local Wimbledon lager and pale ale make a welcome appearance.

The house champagne is Lanson, which was founded in northern France in 1760 and has long supplied the Wimbledon Championships. A solitary Winston Blanc de Blanc from West Sussex represents the home team.

The standard wine is varied and reasonably priced, such as the Martin Codax Albariño from Galicia in northwestern Spain whose vineyards face the Altantic Ocean and which has a refreshing and almost saline character.

For the fortunate few, Orion has a phenomenal fine wine list. The Klein Constantia Vin de Constance from South Africa is a discerning choice of pudding wine and rather more affordable than the heady Chateau d’Yquem.

Orion is a fun and sophisticated addition to the restaurant scene in Wimbledon Village and is reasonably priced for fare of such high quality. I would wager that it will swiftly assume the position in southwest London which Trinity Restaurant occupies in Clapham.

It is well worth Londoners who do not live locally venturing to Orion for a change of scene.

Orion (hyperlink to its website to be included)

Orion is open every day, other than Monday, and its opening hours vary so please check the website carefully. For example, it is open for lunch from noon until 2pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, for dinner from 6pm until (a relatively early) 9pm on those days and the bar opens at 5pm on those days. By contrast, it is only open for lunch on Sunday, from noon until the slightly later time of 3.30pm.

Bookings may be made through Orion’s website, by email at [email protected] or by telephone on 020 4646 9388.

Orion is in Wimbledon Village and its address is 75-77 Ridgway, London SW19 4ST.