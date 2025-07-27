Though it may be difficult to believe in a row about the banning of a St. George’s Flag, it is the self-appointed patriots of Reform who have been accused of trying to limit the displays of the cross in Doncaster. But Ros Jones, the city’s mayor, is having none of it.

Did Reform try to ban the St. George’s Flag?

The public representative has lashed out at Reform representatives on the council, after they tabled a motion which resolved to only display the Union Jack on council-owned property. Jason Charity, a councillor representing the right-leaning party, said the move would ‘restore unity’.

Speaking earlier this month, he presented his case to all members of the council. He argued that the current flag policy ‘only picks winners and losers’, and that having one emblem on display would ‘represent everyone equally’.

“This motion is about ending the politics of division that has crept into our civic life. The current flag policy doesn’t unite, it divides. It picks winners and losers from our communities. It’s the current policy that does the banning, stating which causes deserve recognition and which don’t.”

“My motion removes that discrimination. One flag – the Union Flag – representing everyone equally. This isn’t about banning anything – it’s about ending the selective politics that has turned civic buildings into partisan billboards and restoring unity to our civic life.” | Jason Charity

Who is Ros Jones?

However, Ros Jones was one of many public representatives who responded to the motion with contempt. Several senior members berated the policy, eventually leading to the Labour Mayor refusing to implement the proposal altogether.

Among the protestations, Jones cited the need to show support for the England Women’s football team during their Euro 2025 campaign. The St. George’s Flag has now been hoisted in the town square, marking a resounding act of defiance from the mayor.

“The St. George’s flag has been raised in Sir Nigel Gresley Square to support our Lionesses. Doncaster Reform councillors wanted to ban the flag flying on council-owned land and buildings, BUT I SAID NO! I am proud of our COUNTRY. Come on England, bring it home!” | Ros Jones