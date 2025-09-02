A Reform UK councillor is under police investigation over claims he tried to influence voters by handing out ice creams at a polling station during this year’s local elections.

Leicestershire county councillor Joseph Boam was filmed during May’s elections allegedly giving out ice creams at a polling station.

Leicestershire Police said they had received a complaint on Friday over the van’s proximity to the polling station and whether this breached electoral malpractice laws.

Today’s specials: a double scoop of democracy, topped with chaos sprinkles. Vote wisely! Vote Reform! pic.twitter.com/SaZPl61wxP — Cllr. Joseph Boam – NWL Reform (@Joseph_Boam) May 1, 2025

In a statement, they said: “The force received a report from a third party of an ice cream van outside a polling station in May 2025.

“This is being assessed as to whether this constitutes treating under electoral malpractice.”

The ice cream is reportedly owned by Boam’s family. The BBC reports that the 22-year-old, who left both his deputy leader and adult social care cabinet role last month, has yet to be contacted by police and denies any wrongdoing.

When it rains it pours for Reform UK Councillor @Joseph_Boam. pic.twitter.com/DOkQj2X0va — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) September 1, 2025

The Electoral Commission states that an offence is committed if someone gives or provides any meat, drink, entertainment or provision to any person for the purpose of influencing that person to vote or refrain from voting.

Boam represents the Whitwick division on Leicestershire County Council, and was one of 25 Reform councillors elected to the council in May’s elections.

Last month, he was removed from his roles as deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for adult social care by Reform council leader Dan Harrison.

Harrison said Boam had found the role “too much” to handle, something he denied.