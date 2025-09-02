Zack Polanski has won the Green Party’s leadership election.

The deputy leader of the party and London assembly member beat the joint ticket of Ellie Chowns and Adrian Ramsay in the race.

Congratulations to the newly elected Leader of the Green Party of England & Wales, @ZackPolanski pic.twitter.com/WWxMst3leb — The Green Party (@TheGreenParty) September 2, 2025

Whilst Polanski had been the favourite to win the vote, the margin of victory was astonishing.

He who received over 20,411 votes compared to the 3,705 for Chowns and Ramsay. This meant Polanski won more than 80% of the votes from members.

🚨🟢 IN FULL: Green Party Leadership Results:



Zack Polanski – 20,411 – 84.6%

Ellie Chowns and Adrian Ramsay – 3,705 – 15.4% — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 2, 2025

He was elected by paid-up members in the month-long internal election.

The leadership race had pitted Polanski’s bold, new brand of ‘eco-populism’ against the more traditional and steadier approach of Chowns and Ramsay.

Polanski has spoken openly in recent weeks about how his party can learn from the success of Reform over the last year, whilst remaining vehemently opposed to Nigel Farage’s messaging and policies.

His aims are to adopt a more visible and combative tone for the Green Party, with the aim of sharpening the party’s messaging and cutting through the disaffection felt by many towards the two traditional big parties.