Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian withdrawal from Kherson “the beginning of the end of the war” on Monday as he met soldiers in the southern city.

The liberation of Kherson after a grinding offensive that forced Russia to pull back its forces from the city is one of Ukraine’s biggest success so far of the nearly nine-month invasion and a stinging blow for the Kremlin.

Mr Zelensky said that the country’s “strong army” was persistently reclaiming the territories taken by Russia since its invasion while also acknowledging the difficulties and the heavy human toll.

The Ukrainian army has now reclaimed three major areas of the country in its counteroffensives — the area north of Kyiv, the northeastern region of Kharkiv and now Kherson and many neighbouring settlements.

Commenting on the progress, Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said the advances would not have been possible without Brexit.

“Had we been a member of the European Union in February we would not have been able to set a framework to allow Ukraine to be so successful.

“That would’ve been one of the biggest defeats for the Western world in modern history.”

