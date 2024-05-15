Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged Rishi Sunak to appoint Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson as ministers, saying such a move would put a general election win “within reach”.

With the Conservatives flagging in the polls, the former business secretary used his GB News ‘Moggologue’ to argue that major Reform UK figures should be swallowed up within the Tory Party, as well as arguing for the return of ex-PM Johnson as foreign secretary.

The MP for Somerset North, who shares a platform alongside many of the figures he referenced, argued that the prime minister could close that gap on Labour with a “big, open and comprehensive offer to those in Reform”, in a move designed to consolidate the right-wing voting bloc in the UK.

Sunak “should offer candidate selection to senior members of the Reform party”, including its honorary president Farage, its leader Richard Tice and its deputy leader Ben Habib, Rees-Mogg said.

Habib recently argued that migrants should be left to drown if they get in trouble in the sea on TalkTV, while questions over Tice’s leadership have been raised after several Reform UK candidates had to be dropped ahead of the election.

The Lib Dems have called on Sunak to suspend the whip from Rees-Mogg following his comments on GB News.

Daisy Cooper, the party’s deputy leader, said the Tory party was a “shambolic mess”, adding that its MPs were in “open revolt”.

“If the prime minister had any bottle he would suspend the whip from Rees-Mogg and rule out Nigel Farage being allowed into the Conservative party,” she said.

Watch the clip in full below:

'With the help of Nigel Farage in a Conservative government, with Boris Johnson probably returning as Foreign Secretary as well welcoming the likes of Ben Habib and Richard Tice into the Conservative Party… winning the next election is well within reach.'@Jacob_Rees_Mogg pic.twitter.com/7rqFORdEnT — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 14, 2024

