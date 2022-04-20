Boris Johnson is scheduled to jet to India despite the trip clashing with a Commons vote on whether to investigate him for misleading Parliament over breaches of coronavirus laws.

The prime minister is preparing to depart for the official trip on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s vote calling for a committee to determine whether he lied with his denials.

But what other votes are going on this week and what do they mean?

It is an interesting point and one that has been picked up by someone on social media.

Sebastian Salek, Labour Co-op candidate in Waltham Forest, tweeted a thread detailing what the MPs are voting on this week and what it means in words we can all understand.

🧵 — Sebastian Salek (@sebastiansalek) April 19, 2022

TUESDAY 19 APRIL



– SEWAGE DISCHARGES BILL



Remember the sewage in rivers scandal?@timfarron has a ten minute rule motion to set mandatory targets and timescales for ending sewage discharges into waterways and coastal areas. — Sebastian Salek (@sebastiansalek) April 19, 2022

– ONLINE SAFETY BILL



Complex and controversial bill that requires social media sites and search engines to protect people from harmful content.



Some say it'll lead to censorship because it's unclear what "harmful content" means, so companies will be overly cautious. — Sebastian Salek (@sebastiansalek) April 19, 2022

TUESDAY 20 APRIL



– HEREDITARY TITLES (FEMALE SUCCESSION) BILL@hbaldwin's ten minute rule motion to allow female heirs to inherit hereditary titles. Currently fewer than 90 peerages can be inherited by a female heir… — Sebastian Salek (@sebastiansalek) April 19, 2022

– SUBSIDY CONTROL BILL



Replaces EU state aid rules with a new scheme that allows the government and local authorities to give subsidies to businesses.



The idea is that they'll be able to back projects that are innovative or support priorities like levelling up. — Sebastian Salek (@sebastiansalek) April 19, 2022

– BUILDING SAFETY BILL



This is the bill that aims to prevent another tragedy like Grenfell.



Measures include creating the Building Safety Regulator, a body responsible for overseeing the safety and performance of all buildings. — Sebastian Salek (@sebastiansalek) April 19, 2022

– NATIONALITY AND BORDERS BILL



Reforms immigration laws post Brexit, including:



• Prison sentences of up to four years for those entering the UK unlawfully (incl. Ukrainian refugees)

• Plans to process refugees offshore

• Lets govt revoke people's citizenship without notice. — Sebastian Salek (@sebastiansalek) April 19, 2022

THURSDAY 21 APRIL



– JUDICIAL REVIEW AND COURTS BILL



Reforms judicial review (where judges decide whether an action taken by a public body was lawful) and other bits of the legal system. — Sebastian Salek (@sebastiansalek) April 19, 2022

