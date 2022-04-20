Boris Johnson is scheduled to jet to India despite the trip clashing with a Commons vote on whether to investigate him for misleading Parliament over breaches of coronavirus laws.
The prime minister is preparing to depart for the official trip on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s vote calling for a committee to determine whether he lied with his denials.
But what other votes are going on this week and what do they mean?
It is an interesting point and one that has been picked up by someone on social media.
Sebastian Salek, Labour Co-op candidate in Waltham Forest, tweeted a thread detailing what the MPs are voting on this week and what it means in words we can all understand.
Thread
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Related: Kay Burley masterclass sees MP walk into a trap of his own making