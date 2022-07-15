Suella Braverman accused Penny Mordaunt of failing to stand up for women and of not being an “authentic Brexiteer” after being dumped out of the Tory leadership race.
The Attorney General singled out Ms Mordaunt, one of the frontrunners in the increasingly bitter battle for No 10, for her apparently supportive stance on trans rights issues.
Ms Braverman failed to win sufficient support of her Conservative colleagues on Thursday to progress to the next round of the race to succeed Boris Johnson.
Booted out
So why did Suella get booted out in this round?
She had a reason and it is pretty cringeworthy.
Braverman said” “I am absolutely blown away by the support that I got from lots of Members of Parliament, if not in their votes, then in their hearts.”
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
Related: ANOTHER Nadine Dorries claim about Channel 4 has been denounced