Suella Braverman accused Penny Mordaunt of failing to stand up for women and of not being an “authentic Brexiteer” after being dumped out of the Tory leadership race.

The Attorney General singled out Ms Mordaunt, one of the frontrunners in the increasingly bitter battle for No 10, for her apparently supportive stance on trans rights issues.

Ms Braverman failed to win sufficient support of her Conservative colleagues on Thursday to progress to the next round of the race to succeed Boris Johnson.

Booted out

So why did Suella get booted out in this round?

She had a reason and it is pretty cringeworthy.

Braverman said” “I am absolutely blown away by the support that I got from lots of Members of Parliament, if not in their votes, then in their hearts.”

"I am absolutely blown away by the support that I got from lots of Members of Parliament, if not in their votes, then in their hearts." ~AA pic.twitter.com/rl4fWYTHbd — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 14, 2022

Reactions

Similar sentiment held by NHS staff who while disappointed at their lack of wage increase despite everything they do, were so pleased that we all clapped and had their best wishes in our hearts. https://t.co/p4pqYiXeim — Airlie Bird (@airlie_bird) July 15, 2022

When a client chooses another firm to handle an assignment for them we are blown away by the support they have for us in their heart 💜 https://t.co/6ka4V8U4QA — Totum (@totumtalks) July 15, 2022

It will be difficult for whoever wins the Tory leadership contest, knowing that Suella Braverman is the Prime Minister of people's hearts https://t.co/ig8xGlc3Yo — Alistair Stewart (@psycholdham) July 15, 2022

This is the level of idiot we have applying to become prime minister of the UK in 2022.



Please, can we just elect people with sense and critical thinking skills next time?? 🤦 https://t.co/u8uxsO8PrZ — The Angry Engineer (@_Angry_Engineer) July 15, 2022

Cruella neatly dodges the fact that anyone who supported her doesn't have a heart https://t.co/04vuZwCXHq — Lucie Fur (@Lucie_Fur99) July 15, 2022

I am so grateful for all the support I didn’t get! https://t.co/fb44zn45km — FactWatch (@FactWatch1) July 15, 2022

