Boris Johnson has put his father Stanley forward for a knighthood as part of his resignation honours list, according to reports.

The Times newspaper reports that the former prime minister, who left office last September, has nominated Stanley Johnson for the honour.

A spokesperson for the Mr Johnson said: “We don’t comment on honours.”

The PA news agency has contacted Stanley Johnson for comment.

Cronyism

Any honour for Stanley Johnson would raise questions for the former Conservative leader.

The former prime minister faced accusations of cronyism in 2020, after he nominated his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage.

In 2021, senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative party conferences.

Ms Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, accused Stanley Johnson of forcefully smacking her on the backside and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003.

Stanley Johnson said after that he had “no recollection” of either incident.

Reaction

