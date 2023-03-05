On Sunday night’s episode of GB News, Jonathan Coad made an appearance. Host Steve Allen stated that the former health secretary had hired the attorney to represent himself in connection with the leak by journalist Isabel Oakeshott.

The attorney immediately expressed upset at Mr. Allen’s admission that he had been requested to represent Mr. Hancock, saying:

“I made it absolutely clear to your programme, I asked them not to disclose that.

“That is very, very poor journalism.”

Mr Coad continued: “When your own television station has engaged in correspondence with me where I explained that I’m in a position to be able to comment on this and mentioned I’d been approached by Matt Hancock – I asked you not to mention that and you mentioned it. If anybody is tempted to take you seriously or your programme seriously here is a good reason not to.”

Nevertheless, after a contentious five-minute debate, Mr. Allen retrieved the email Mr. Coad had sent to a producer for GB News before to the interview, which showed the attorney had omitted a crucial phrase from his request.



