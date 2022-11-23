Suella Braverman has been accused of being “out of her depth” after conceding many asylum seekers would need to come to the UK in order to submit a claim.

MPs said there is a “shortage of safe and legal routes” to the UK for asylum seekers after the Home Secretary struggled to explain how an orphaned African child fleeing war and religious persecution, who has a sibling living legally in the UK, would be able to make a claim from abroad.

Tim Loughton, a Conservative member of the Commons Home Affairs Committee, said “let’s do a bit of roleplay” and told Ms Braverman: “I’m a 16-year-old orphan from an East African country escaping a war zone and religious persecution and I have a sibling legally in the United Kingdom at the moment. What is the safe and legal route for me to come to the United Kingdom?”

Her response – or lack thereof – has provoked a flurry of reaction on social media.

We’ve picked out the best of it below:

Braverman led expertly by @timloughton to the realisation that if she continues talking she will be forced to admit that the only way for a refugee to get here is in a dinghy. So she stops talking… https://t.co/vocWBJ9XeQ — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 23, 2022

Next time you encounter anyone saying that asylum seekers need to use the legal routes to come to the UK, please show them this video of the Home Secretary confirming there aren’t legal routes:pic.twitter.com/T4vdUNhRfQ — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 23, 2022

Incredible moment where Suella Braverman inadvertently admits the absurdity of the UK asylum system. pic.twitter.com/8nVmIzNYBD — Andrew Connelly (@connellyandrew) November 23, 2022

Wish everyone in the country could watch this and see Braverman's inability to answer.



I'm sure part of the opposition to those crossing the channel is based on a misplaced belief that there are safe and legal asylum routes available. https://t.co/vIRJBxcP5p — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) November 23, 2022

Suella Braverman here realising on camera that she has taken away the possibility of asylum, even from the most vulnerable. She doesn’t care. But we should.

pic.twitter.com/ouT9J0vEol — Natasha Walter (@Natasha_Walter) November 23, 2022

